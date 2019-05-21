 
'Chef' Jamie Oliver declara insolvência

Medida vai afetar 23 restaurantes diferentes, no Reino Unido.
12:53
O 'Chef' britânico Jamie Oliver declarou insolvência esta terça-feira, que confirma a derrocada do império de cadeias e restaurantes de Oliver, segundo avança o The Guardian.

Depois de declarar insolvência, os restaurantes devem passar a ser geridos pela consultora KPMG. 

Apesar das dificuldades que já eram conhecidas, Oliver deixou uma mensagem emocionada no Twitter.

"Estou devastado com o facto dos restaurantes terem entrado em insolvência. Estou profundamente triste e só quero agradecer a todas as pessoas que confiaram em nós e confiaram os seus corações durante todos estes anos de trabalho", pode ler-se na publicação. 
