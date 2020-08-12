Um morto e vários feridos em descarrilamento de comboio na Escócia

Edição Portugal | África
A major emergency service response to a train derailment near Stonehaven. An air ambulance is in attendance. A lot of smoke is coming out of the tree line where the railway track runs. Ambulances arriving by the minute. https://t.co/LcOYUnlF8m pic.twitter.com/rioaSUUN94— Ben Philip (@BenPhilip_) August 12, 2020
A train has derailed in Aberdeenshire in Scotland -- Reports of a huge EMS response pic.twitter.com/J3GEahpl5e— Faytuks News (@Faytuks) August 12, 2020
We're currently responding to an incident on the line in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, where a train has derailed.— British Transport Police (@BTP) August 12, 2020
Officers were called to the scene at 9.43am and remain there alongside paramedics and the fire brigade.
All further updates will be shared here.