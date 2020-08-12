 
Um morto e vários feridos em descarrilamento de comboio na Escócia

Paramédicos e bombeiros estão no local. Alerta foi dado às 09h43.
Correio da Manhã 11:40
Comboio descarrila em Aberdeenshire na Escócia
Pelo menos uma pessoa morreu num descarrilamernto de comboio esta quarta-feira de manhã em Aberdeenshire, na Escócia. De acordo com a ministra Nicola Sturgeon, há ainda o registo de "várias pessoas gravemente feridas".

As autoridades avançam que o alerta foi dado cerca das 09h43. No local estão os paramédicos e os bombeiros.


aberdeenshire escócia descarrilamento comboio
