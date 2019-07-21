 
Edição Portugal | África
Barra Cofina

Correio da Manhã

Mundo
9

Condutor alcoolizado apanhado a circular em sentido contrário na autoestrada

Autoridades britânicas partilharam as imagens nas redes sociais.
20:11
Condutor alcoolizado apanhado a circular em sentido contrário na autoestrada
Condutor alcoolizado apanhado a circular em sentido contrário na autoestrada FOTO: Direitos Reservados
Um homem com cerca de 75 anos foi apanhado pelas autoridades britânicas a circular em sentido contrário numa auto-estrada. O momento foi captado em vídeo pela polícia e divulgado nas redes sociais.

As autoridades revelaram que o homem estava sob o efeito de álcool e as imagens mostram mesmo o momento em que um condutor tem de se desviar do condutor que circulava em sentido contrário.

O homem de 75 anos foi condenado a oito meses de prisão e dois anos sem conduzir.


Continuar a ler
sentido contrário álcool transporte rodoviário
sentido contrário álcool transporte rodoviário
Ver comentários
Newsletter Diária Resumo das principais notícias do dia, de Portugal e do Mundo. (Enviada diariamente, às 9h e às 18h)