Condutor alcoolizado apanhado a circular em sentido contrário na autoestrada

Edição Portugal | África
- Exclusivos
- Cm ao Minuto
- Portugal
- Sociedade
- Desporto
- Política
- Economia
- Opinião
- Mundo
- Insólitos
- Cultura
- Tv Media
- Tecnologia
- Famosos
- Boa Vida
- Multimédia
- Mais CM
- Lisbon Cool
- CMTV
- C Studio
**WATCH** On 23/04/19 David Haughton, 75yrs, of Dryfield Lane, Bolton did a U-turn & drove the wrong way down the M6 in Lancashire. He was arrested and charged with dangerous and drink driving. He has now been sent to prison and disqualified from driving. #Fatal5 #T1TacOps pic.twitter.com/0MlEnTcgsl— Lancs Road Police (@LancsRoadPolice) 20 de julho de 2019