Congressista dos EUA sem dinheiro para pagar renda de casa em Washington

There are many little ways in which our electoral system isn’t even designed (nor prepared) for working-class people to lead.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) 8 de novembro de 2018
This is one of them (don’t worry btw - we’re working it out!)
a) The alt-right doesn’t seem to understand the concept of magazine shoots— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) 15 de setembro de 2018
b) You don’t get to keep the clothes, duh
c) I don’t "pretend" to fight for a Living Wage & Medicare for All. I do it.
d) Get used to me slaying lewks because I am an excellent thrift shopper pic.twitter.com/Nd2m6WoCxF
