Congressista dos EUA sem dinheiro para pagar renda de casa em Washington

Jovem de 29 anos considera que valores das habitações naquela cidade não foram feitos para a "classe trabalhadora".

20:00

There are many little ways in which our electoral system isn’t even designed (nor prepared) for working-class people to lead.



This is one of them (don’t worry btw - we’re working it out!)

?? https://t.co/PEQ5ccSDSO — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) 8 de novembro de 2018

a) The alt-right doesn’t seem to understand the concept of magazine shoots



b) You don’t get to keep the clothes, duh



c) I don’t "pretend" to fight for a Living Wage & Medicare for All. I do it.



d) Get used to me slaying lewks because I am an excellent thrift shopper pic.twitter.com/Nd2m6WoCxF — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) 15 de setembro de 2018

A mulher mais jovem a ser eleita para um Congresso dos Estados Unidos da América alega não ter dinheiro para pagar a renda de uma casa em Washington, EUA.A jovem Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, de 29 anos, contou ao jornal The New York Times que pelo menos até janeiro de 2019, não terá possibilidade de pagar a renda de um quarto alugado na cidade de Washington.Esta quinta-feira, a jovem voltou a reforçar que o preço das habitações naquela cidade não foram feitos para a "classe trabalhadora", onde se insere, criticando o sistema político.No entanto, esta sexta-feira, Ed Henry, da Fox News, avançou através de uma publicação no Twitter, que as afirmações da jovem não são totalmente verdadeiras, justificando a sua afirmação com fotografias onde Alexandria aparece com roupas bastante caras.Também na plataforma online, a congressista respondeu ao tweet, explicando que se tratavam de roupas emprestadas.