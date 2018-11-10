Correio da Manhã

Mundo

Congressista dos EUA sem dinheiro para pagar renda de casa em Washington

Jovem de 29 anos considera que valores das habitações naquela cidade não foram feitos para a "classe trabalhadora".
20:00
A mulher mais jovem a ser eleita para um Congresso dos Estados Unidos da América alega não ter dinheiro para pagar a renda de uma casa em Washington, EUA.

A jovem Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, de 29 anos, contou ao jornal The New York Times que pelo menos até janeiro de 2019, não terá possibilidade de pagar a renda de um quarto alugado na cidade de Washington.

Esta quinta-feira, a jovem voltou a reforçar que o preço das habitações naquela cidade não foram feitos para a "classe trabalhadora", onde se insere, criticando o sistema político.





No entanto, esta sexta-feira, Ed Henry, da Fox News, avançou através de uma publicação no Twitter, que as afirmações da jovem não são totalmente verdadeiras, justificando a sua afirmação com fotografias onde Alexandria aparece com roupas bastante caras.

Também na plataforma online, a congressista respondeu ao tweet, explicando que se tratavam de roupas emprestadas.


