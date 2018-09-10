Dá à luz no banco da frente do carro e marido filma o momento

Alexis Swinney, de 25 anos, deu à luz no banco da frente do carro enquanto o marido conduzia a caminho do hospital. O momento ficou gravado em vídeo, enquanto os restantes filhos do casal assistiam ao parto, no Texas.
As imagens mostram o momento em que Alexis dá à luz o quinto filho e os gritos ensurdecedores chocam as crianças que também assistem ao nascimento, no banco de trás da viatura.
"Sem médicos ou enfermeiros, sem luzes, sem pessoas ocupadas, sem ninguém interromper o momento que deverá ser o mais especial para a nossa família, ao dar à luz mais um membro", escreve Alexis, na legenda das imagens. "Foi uma experiência incomparável. Não houve lágrimas. Tive o meu marido e as minhas crianças comigo e, durante cinco minutos, abraçamos tudo o que aconteceu sem qualquer interrupção", acrescenta.
É possível assistir ao momento em que o bebé nasce e Alexis pega o filho ao colo, momentos depois do carro ter estacionado.
O vídeo, publicado pela família no Instagram, já se tornou viral nas redes sociais.
There was something beyond special, about getting to deliver my own baby. No doctors or nurses, no lights, or busy people, no one interrupting a moment that should be the most special moments for families as they bring life into the world. The pain was there, but the joy and peace that followed in those minutes we got to spend alone with our sweet girl was more rewarding then anything I could have asked for. I honestly think that God allowed me to deliver safely in the car, instead of making it to the hospital, because He knew that my desire for a birth that was without interruption and full of hormones between baby and I, that desire was so deep. And something that the hospital just couldn’t provide for me. People are shocked and often apologize that I didn’t make it to the hospital. They don’t understand that I just experienced something unrivaled to anything I could have imagined. I witnessed my body take over and a baby be born into my hands. My body is not swollen, and I have no tears. I had my husband and children around me, and for 5 minutes, we embraced everything that happened without any interruption. Our family has preferred a unique chaos It was crazy. But it was Amazing. @birthtube @birthwithoutfear @gracedinbirth @mindfulbirthproject @empoweredbirthproject
