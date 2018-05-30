Divulgadas imagens de esqueleto de homem que morreu a tentar fugir de vulcão

Pompeii, The skeleton of the victim discovered in the street of balconies. The body was hurled back by the force of the pyroclastic flow, in a desperate attempt to flee the fury of the eruption. In the thorax, crushed by a large block of stone, the rest of a bag in organic material with bronze coins. #pompeii #pompei #italy #discovery #archaeology #ancient #death #skeleton @pompeii_parco_archeologico
A post shared by Massimo Osanna (@massimo_osanna) on
Pompeii, Regio V: work in progress. The skeleton was discovered at the crossroads of Vicolo delle Nozze d'Argento and the recently unearthed Vicolo dei Balconi, which extends towards Via di Nola. Initial observations would appear to indicate that the individual survived the first eruptive phase of the volcano, and subsequently sought salvation along the alley now covered in a thick layer of lapilli. The body was found at the height of the first floor of the adjacent building, and thus above the lapilli layer. Here he was struck by the dense pyroclastic flow which threw him back. A stone block (perhaps a door jamb, here being removed), violently thrown by the volcanic cloud, collided with his upper body, crushing the highest part of the thorax and yet-to-be-identified head, which lie at a lower height of the lower limbs, and probably under the stone block. The primary analyses, conducted by the anthropologist during excavation, have identified the victim as an adult male, over 30 years of age. The presence of lesions on thr tibia indicate a bone infection, which could have caused significant walking difficulties, enough to impede the man's escape at the first dramatic signs which preceded the eruption. #pompeii #pompei #italy #discovery #archaeology #ancient #eruption #death #skeleton @pompeii_parco_archeologico
A post shared by Massimo Osanna (@massimo_osanna) on
pub
pub