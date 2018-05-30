Correio da Manhã

Divulgadas imagens de esqueleto de homem que morreu a tentar fugir de vulcão

Indivíduo terá morrido esmagado ao tentar fugir à erupção do vulcão Vesúvio.
13:09
O esqueleto de um homem que morreu esmagado por uma pedra em 79 d.C. foi encontrado por um grupo de arqueólogos italianos. 

Massimo Osanna, diretor da escavação, considerou a descoberta "excecional". 

A vítima teria cerca de 30 anos e uma infeção na perna que pode ter dificultado a fuga à erupção do Vesúvio - um estratovulcão localizado no golfo de Nápoles, em Itália, e que atualmente se encontra adormecido - que resultou na destruição das cidades romanas de Pompeia e Herculano 

De acordo com os investigadores, o indivíduo morreu com o tórax esmagado quando uma pedra caiu de um edifício e o esmagou. 
As imagens foram divulgadas esta terça-feira pelos arqueólogos e nelas é percetível o esqueleto da vítima, no entanto, o crânio não foi encontrado. 


Pompeii, Regio V: work in progress. The skeleton was discovered at the crossroads of Vicolo delle Nozze d'Argento and the recently unearthed Vicolo dei Balconi, which extends towards Via di Nola. Initial observations would appear to indicate that the individual survived the first eruptive phase of the volcano, and subsequently sought salvation along the alley now covered in a thick layer of lapilli. The body was found at the height of the first floor of the adjacent building, and thus above the lapilli layer. Here he was struck by the dense pyroclastic flow which threw him back. A stone block (perhaps a door jamb, here being removed), violently thrown by the volcanic cloud, collided with his upper body, crushing the highest part of the thorax and yet-to-be-identified head, which lie at a lower height of the lower limbs, and probably under the stone block. The primary analyses, conducted by the anthropologist during excavation, have identified the victim as an adult male, over 30 years of age. The presence of lesions on thr tibia indicate a bone infection, which could have caused significant walking difficulties, enough to impede the man's escape at the first dramatic signs which preceded the eruption. #pompeii #pompei #italy #discovery #archaeology #ancient #eruption #death #skeleton @pompeii_parco_archeologico

