Divulgadas imagens de esqueleto de homem que morreu a tentar fugir de vulcão

Pompeii, The skeleton of the victim discovered in the street of balconies. The body was hurled back by the force of the pyroclastic flow, in a desperate attempt to flee the fury of the eruption. In the thorax, crushed by a large block of stone, the rest of a bag in organic material with bronze coins.

