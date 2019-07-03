Dois jovens feridos em tiroteio em centro comercial na Califórnia

Please stay out of the Tanforan area - San Bruno Police Department is on scene investigating a shooting. We will update when we have more information. Thank you — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) 2 de julho de 2019

Large police presence at #Tanforan following word of active shooter. Multiple victims. Dozens of people standing in parking lot. No word on shooter at this point. pic.twitter.com/Yyrb9up8ef — Christien Kafton (@CKaftonKTVU) 3 de julho de 2019

Dois jovens foram baleados, esta terça-feira, num tiroteio ocorrido no centro comercial Tanforan, em San Bruno, no estado norte-americano da Califórnia. A polícia está a procurar dois suspeitos, avança o jornal San Francisco Chronicle.Estas duas vítimas foram transportadas para o hospital de São Francisco e não correm risco de vida. Outras duas pessoas ficaram feridas ao tentar fugir e não necessitaram de tratamento médico.As pessoas foram retiradas do centro comercial e este foi encerrado. Vídeos publicados nas redes sociais mostram o pânico que se viveu no local.