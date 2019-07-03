 
Edição Portugal | África
Barra Cofina

Correio da Manhã

Mundo
2

Dois jovens feridos em tiroteio em centro comercial na Califórnia

Polícia está à procura de dois suspeitos.
02:15
Tiroteio em centro comercial na Califórnia
Tiroteio em centro comercial na Califórnia
Tiroteio em centro comercial na Califórnia
Tiroteio em centro comercial na Califórnia
Tiroteio em centro comercial na Califórnia
Tiroteio em centro comercial na Califórnia
Dois jovens foram baleados, esta terça-feira, num tiroteio ocorrido no centro comercial Tanforan, em San Bruno, no estado norte-americano da Califórnia. A polícia está a procurar dois suspeitos, avança o jornal San Francisco Chronicle.

Estas duas vítimas foram transportadas para o hospital de São Francisco e não correm risco de vida. Outras duas pessoas ficaram feridas ao tentar fugir e não necessitaram de tratamento médico.

As pessoas foram retiradas do centro comercial e este foi encerrado. Vídeos publicados nas redes sociais mostram o pânico que se viveu no local.








Continuar a ler
califórnia twitter tiroteio acidentes e desastres vítimas ferido atirador
Califórnia Twitter tiroteio acidentes e desastres vítimas ferido atirador
Ver comentários
Newsletter Diária Resumo das principais notícias do dia, de Portugal e do Mundo. (Enviada diariamente, às 9h e às 18h)