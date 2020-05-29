 
Donald Trump 'censurado' pelo Twitter por publicação incitar à violência

Rede social e o Presidente dos EUA estão numa guerra aberta há vários dias.
Correio da Manhã 09:22
O Presidente dos EUA, Donald Trump, foi esta sexta-feira censurado pelo Twitter devido a uma publicação onde incitava à violência contra os manifestantes de Minneapolis, nos EUA, que protestam contra a morte de George Floyd.



O presidente dos Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, chamou "bandidos" às pessoas envolvidas nos protestos de Minneapolis contra a morte de George Floyd ameaçando que "quando as pilhagens começarem, os tiros vão começar".

As considerações do chefe de Estado foram transmitidas hoje através da rede social Twitter na sequência dos protestos que eclodiram na cidade de Minneapolis.  

Manifestantes indignados com a morte de George Floyd, o afro-americano que morreu sob custódia policial, invadiram uma esquadra da polícia em Minneapolis e incendiaram o local.


Donald J. Trump George Floyd Twitter EUA Minneapolis
