Donald Trump 'censurado' pelo Twitter por publicação incitar à violência

....These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020
As considerações do chefe de Estado foram transmitidas hoje através da rede social Twitter na sequência dos protestos que eclodiram na cidade de Minneapolis.
Manifestantes indignados com a morte de George Floyd, o afro-americano que morreu sob custódia policial, invadiram uma esquadra da polícia em Minneapolis e incendiaram o local.