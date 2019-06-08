 
8

Donald Trump chega a acordo com o México e suspende tarifas sobre produtos

Presidente dos EUA avançou medida através de publicação no Twitter.
01:52
Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Donald Trump chegou a acordo com o México durante esta sexta-feira, decidindo suspender as tarifas sobre produtos.

O presidente dos Estados Unidos da América avançou esta informação através de uma publicação na página oficial do Twitter.

"Tenho o prazer de informar que os EUA chegaram a acordo assinado com o México. As tarifas programadas para serem implementadas pelos EUA na segunda-feira, contra o México, estão suspensas indefinidamente", pode ler-se.







