Donald Trump chega a acordo com o México e suspende tarifas sobre produtos

As tarifas programadas para serem implementadas pelos EUA na segunda-feira, contra o México, estão suspensas indefinidamente", pode ler-se.





I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico. The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended. Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 8 de junho de 2019









....stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border. This is being done to greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States. Details of the agreement will be released shortly by the State Department. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 8 de junho de 2019













Donald Trump chegou a acordo com o México durante esta sexta-feira, decidindo suspender as tarifas sobre produtos.O presidente dos Estados Unidos da América avançou esta informação através de uma publicação na página oficial do Twitter."Tenho o prazer de informar que os EUA chegaram a acordo assinado com o México.