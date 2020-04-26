 
Edição Portugal | África
Barra Cofina

Correio da Manhã

Mundo
7

Donald Trump volta a contradizer-se e nega ter tratado pandemia de coronavírus como uma farsa

Presidente dos Estados Unidos atira as culpas para as mentiras dos Democratas e dos media.
Correio da Manhã 26 de Abril de 2020 às 08:04
Presidente dos Estados Unidos, Donald Trump
Presidente dos Estados Unidos, Donald Trump FOTO: Lusa

Relacionadas

O presidente dos Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, recorreu este sábado à noite ao Twitter para esclarecer que nunca tratou a pandemia de coronavírus como uma farsa.

Segundo Donald Trump, o partido Democrata e a imprensa estão a espalhar mentiras e a enganar as pessoas. "Eu nunca disse que a pandemia era uma farsa. Eu disse que os Democratas, juntamente com os parceiros dos media, são uma farsa", atirou o presidente dos EUA.



Recorde-se que em fevereiro o presidente dos Estados Unidos desvalorizou a Covid-19 afirmando que o vírus acabaria por desaparecer mais dia menos dia. Em março chegou mesmo a fazer uma comparação com as mortes por gripe comum e os casos confirmados do novo coronavírus naquela altura e o número de mortes.

Mais informação sobre coronavírus AQUI.

MAPA da situação em Portugal e no Mundo.

SAIBA como colocar e retirar máscara e luvas.

APRENDA a fazer a sua máscara em casa.

CUIDADOS a ter quando recebe uma encomenda em casa.

DÚVIDAS sobre coronavírus respondidas por um médico

Em caso de ter sintomas, ligue 808 24 24 24

donald j. trump twitter hoax saúde donald trump coronavírus covid19
Donald J. Trump Twitter Hoax saúde Donald Trump coronavírus covid19
Ver comentários
Newsletter Diária Resumo das principais notícias do dia, de Portugal e do Mundo. (Enviada diariamente, às 9h e às 18h)