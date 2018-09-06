Correio da Manhã

Mundo

"Doutora" arrasa companhia aérea por a ter tratado por "menina"

Para a mulher aquele foi um episódio "sexista" protagonizado pela tripulação da Qantas Airlines.
23:39
Uma mulher australiana que viajava num avião da companhia Qantas Airlines foi tratada por "menina" em vez de "doutora" e decidiu recorrer às redes sociais para expressar a sua "fúria".

"Quantas [Airlines] o meu nome é Dr.O'Dwyer. É isso que diz no bilhete. Não olhem para o bilhete e depois para mim e pensem que se trata de um erro para me chamarem de menina O'Dwyer. Não andei oito anos na universidade para ser chamada de menina", escreveu a passageira na rede social Twitter.




O tweet da Dr. O'Dwyer chegou a milhares de pessoas que comentaram e partilharam a situação. O tema gerou um intenso debate onde havia quem estivesse a favor e contra a mulher.

Para O'Dwyer aquele foi um episódio "sexista" protagonizado pela tripulação da Qantas Airlines.




Por outro lado, a companhia aérea Qantas decidiu expressar o orgulho na tripulação, não comentando o caso em especifico.

