Duas pessoas baleadas em universidade do Michigan

UPDATE 10:23 a.m.: The suspect is a 19-year-old black male who is approx. 5 foot 9 inches tall. He is wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie. He may have taken off the blue hoodie. He is considered armed & dangerous. If you see the suspect, do not approach him. Call 911.— City of Mt. Pleasant (@MtPleasantMI) 2 de março de 2018
??Everyone please stay inside and lock your doors. Do not leave the building you are in or walk around campus ??— CMU SGA (@CMUSGA) 2 de março de 2018
#Breaking: police checking every car on @CMUniversity campus after 2 shot, shooter on the run. pic.twitter.com/3y4xKn3RIH— Shawn Ley (@ShawnLeyLive) 2 de março de 2018
#Breaking: New video @CMUniversity of hunt for double shooting suspect.#Local4 pic.twitter.com/d904tuK74d— Shawn Ley (@ShawnLeyLive) 2 de março de 2018
pub