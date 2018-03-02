Correio da Manhã

Duas pessoas baleadas em universidade do Michigan

Autor dos disparos está em fuga e é considerado "perigoso" pelas autoridades dos EUA.
15:11
Duas pessoas ficaram feridas num tiroteio na zona das residências da Universidade Central do Michigan, nos Estados Unidos. 

No Twitter da cidade de Mt. Pleasent refere-se que o suspeito, em fuga, é um homem negro, que está "armado e é perigoso". Este ainda fez questão de sublinhar que o jovem está a usar calças amarelas. 


Ainda não foram avançadas explicações para as causas do tiroteio. Os estudantes foram aconselhados a procurar abrigo.


As autoridades locais já estão a realizar buscas para encontrar o suspeito. A polícia está inclusive a verificar todos os carros estacionados perto da universidade. 

Este incidente ocorre duas semanas depois do massacre que matou 17 pessoas numa escola secundária da Flórida.



