Estação ferroviária de Euston em Londres evacuada após relatos de esfaqueamento

Polícia já está no local e montou um perímetro de segurança.
Correio da Manhã 14:55
A estação ferroviária de Euston em Londres foi este sábado evacuada devido a um alerta de um esfaqueamento, segundo avançam os meios internacionais.

A polícia já está no local e montou um perímetro de segurança.

Várias pessoas publicaram nas redes sociais relatos sobre o incidente:
