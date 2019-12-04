 
"Estamos a ganhar": Greta Thunberg aproveita Lisboa e critica quem descredibiliza crianças que lutam pelo clima

Ativista acusa "alguns adultos" de estarem "desesperados".
Correio da Manhã 23:02
Greta Thunberg aproveita 'sol de inverno' e passeia pelas ruas de Lisboa
Greta Thunberg aproveita 'sol de inverno' e passeia pelas ruas de Lisboa
Greta Thunberg aproveita 'sol de inverno' e passeia pelas ruas de Lisboa
Greta Thunberg, a ativista sueca que tem vindo a dar que falar pela sua luta por mudanças no que toca ao clima, está a aproveitar a sua estadia por Lisboa, mas nem por isso deixa de lançar duras críticas a quem não quer ouvi-la. 

A adolescente de 16 anos fez esta quarta-fgeira uma publicação nas redes sociais onde aponta o dedo a "alguns adultos desesperados que não querem falar da crise climática". 

As teorias da conspiração intermináveis e a negação dos factos. As mentiras, o ódio e o bullying sobre crianças que comunicam e agem em nome da ciência. Tudo porque alguns adultos - assustados com a mudança - desesperados não querem falar sobre a crise climática. Isto é esperança disfarçada. Estamos a vencer", escreveu a ativista. 

Greta estará em Lisboa nos próximos dias, depois seguirá viagem para Madrid onde participará na Cimeira do Clima. 

A jovem chegou a Portugal esta terça-feira após ter viajado de catamarã da Virginia, nos Estados Unidos, até Lisboa. A viagem durou 21 dias. 

greta thunberg lisboa meteorologia política alterações climáticas questões sociais
