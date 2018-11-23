Correio da Manhã

Estrela da NBA sofre acidente aparatoso com Porsche

As autoridades afirmam que na origem do acidente poderá ter estado o piso escorregadio.
A estrela de NBA Stephen Curry viu-se esta sexta-feira envolvida num aparatoso acidente com o Porsche que conduzia e outros dois carros. 

O acidente aconteceu às 9h00 locais no lado oeste de Oakland, nos Estados Unidos, e o basquetebolista não sofreu qualquer ferimento. 

Um porta-voz da polícia disse que Curry foi atingido duas vezes: primeiro, um carro despistou-se e acertou no Porsche e depois foi atingido por um segundo carro quando esperava por assistência

Do aparatoso acidente não houve registo de feridos. As autoridades afirmam que na origem do despiste do primeiro carro poderá ter estado o piso escorregadio devido à chuva.





