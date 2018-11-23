Estrela da NBA sofre acidente aparatoso com Porsche

As autoridades afirmam que na origem do acidente poderá ter estado o piso escorregadio.

22:05

Stephen Curry viu-se esta sexta-feira envolvida num aparatoso acidente com o Porsche que conduzia e outros dois carros.



O acidente aconteceu às 9h00 locais no lado oeste de Oakland, nos Estados Unidos, e o basquetebolista não sofreu qualquer ferimento.



Um porta-voz da polícia disse que Curry foi atingido duas vezes: primeiro, um carro despistou-se e acertou no Porsche e depois foi atingido por um segundo carro quando esperava por assistência



Do aparatoso acidente não houve registo de feridos. As autoridades afirmam que na origem do despiste do primeiro carro poderá ter estado o piso escorregadio devido à chuva.





Silver Lexus that hit #Warriors star #StephCurry's car being towed shortly after the accident exiting the Caldecott Tunnel. No reports of injury. CHP says accident likely weather related. Read more: https://t.co/yd6xtmEIqg#Warriors @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/whhFOAVSu5 — Anser Hassan (@AnserHassan) November 23, 2018









#Warriors star #StephCurry walks away from multiple car accident. No one injured. Read more:https://t.co/ao5kNSGLfG

Live update coming up on @abc7newsbayarea at 4PM. pic.twitter.com/2TNKYcvSdQ — Anser Hassan (@AnserHassan) November 23, 2018









A estrela de NBA