Estrela de hóquei caça urso e é criticado nas redes sociais

Tim Brent sofreu duras críticas após ter partilhado a sua "fantástica perseguição" em Yukon, no Canadá.

Uma antiga estrela de hóquei no gelo, Tim Brent, está no centro de uma polémica devido à publicação de fotos nas redes sociais de uma caçada em que terá matado um urso-pardo e um alce.

O canadiano, que jogou na principal liga da modalidade através dos Toronto Maple Leafs e Anaheim Ducks, publica regularmente no Twitter fotografias dos animais que caça.

No entanto, estas duas caçadas foram particularmente visadas na esfera pública devido à "fantástica perseguição" que o próprio descreveu.

No entanto, estas duas caçadas foram particularmente visadas na esfera pública devido à "fantástica perseguição" que o próprio descreveu. Os ursos na área de Yukon, onde ocorreu o episódio, são particularmente vulneráveis.

De acordo com o governo local, acredita-se que existam apenas seis a sete mil ursos-pardos na região de Yukon, com um período de vida entre os 20 e 30 anos.