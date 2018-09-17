Correio da Manhã

Mundo

Estrela de hóquei caça urso e é criticado nas redes sociais

Tim Brent sofreu duras críticas após ter partilhado a sua "fantástica perseguição" em Yukon, no Canadá.
12:17
  • partilhe
  • 0
  • +

Uma antiga estrela de hóquei no gelo, Tim Brent, está no centro de uma polémica devido à publicação de fotos nas redes sociais de uma caçada em que terá matado um urso-pardo e um alce.

The stars defi… pic.twitter.com/UXvA0CbnUw

— Tim Brent (@Brenter37) 12 de setembro de 2018

O canadiano, que jogou na principal liga da modalidade através dos Toronto Maple Leafs e Anaheim Ducks, publica regularmente no Twitter fotografias dos animais que caça.

No entanto, estas duas caçadas foram particularmente visadas na esfera pública devido à "fantástica perseguição" que o próprio descreveu. Os ursos na área de Yukon, onde ocorreu o episódio, são particularmente vulneráveis.

pic.twitter.com/wm1xexT1Ty

— Tim Brent (@Brenter37) 10 de setembro de 2018

De acordo com o governo local, acredita-se que existam apenas seis a sete mil ursos-pardos na região de Yukon, com um período de vida entre os 20 e 30 anos.

pub

pub

Ver todos os comentários
Para comentar tem de ser utilizador registado, se já é faça
Caso ainda não o seja, clique no link e registe-se em 30 segundos. Participe, a sua opinião é importante!