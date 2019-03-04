Correio da Manhã

Mundo

Estrela do programa 'The Voice' morre aos 33 anos

Janice Freeman que chegou ao top 11 da competição norte-americana não resistiu a um coágulo sanguíneo no coração.
Uma concorrente da edição norte-americana do The Voice em 2017, Janice Freeman, morreu aos 33 anos, devido a uma grave pneumonia que causou um coágulo sanguíneo no coração.

Segundo avança a CNN, o marido da vítima mortal confessou que a mulher foi transportada para um hospital local, onde acabou por morrer, no passado sábado. 

"Sobrevivente e lutadora, para além de uma força bonita neste mundo, Janice ganhou notoriedade através do seu sucesso no 'The Voice'", pode ler-se num comunicado. "A sua história inspirou fãs por todo o país, tendo lutado com sucesso contra um cancro do colo do útero", lê-se.

