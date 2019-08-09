 
Edição Portugal | África
Barra Cofina

Correio da Manhã

Mundo
4

Falha de energia no Reino Unido está a afetar ligações ferroviárias e aeroportos

Na origem da quebra de eletricidade está um problema na rede da National Grid.
Correio da Manhã 18:19
Falha de energia no Reino Unido está a afetar ligações ferroviárias e aeroportos
Falha de energia no Reino Unido está a afetar ligações ferroviárias e aeroportos FOTO: Twitter
Uma falha de energia de larga escala no Reino Unido está a afetar as ligações ferroviárias, aeroportos e semáforos, esta sexta-feira.

A UK Power Networks, que faz a distribuição de eletricidade no Reino Unido, avança que a falha se deve a um problema na rede da National Grid, empresa que faz o transporte de eletricidade.

national grid failure please keep an eye on our south east uk reino unido power networks london august
National Grid failure Please keep an eye on our South East UK Reino Unido Power Networks London August
Ver comentários
Newsletter Diária Resumo das principais notícias do dia, de Portugal e do Mundo. (Enviada diariamente, às 9h e às 18h)