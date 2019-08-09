Falha de energia no Reino Unido está a afetar ligações ferroviárias e aeroportos

Due to a large scale National Grid failure there is a power cut in the London and South East areas, meaning that some traffic lights are down. Please be very cautious on the roads! — TfL Traffic News (@TfLTrafficNews) August 9, 2019







We're aware of a power cut affecting a large area of London and South East. We believe this is due to a failure to National Grid's network, which is affecting our customers. We may not be able to answer individual tweets at this time. Please keep an eye on our feed for updates. — UK Power Networks (@UKPowerNetworks) August 9, 2019







Uma falha de energia de larga escala no Reino Unido está a afetar as ligações ferroviárias, aeroportos e semáforos, esta sexta-feira.A UK Power Networks, que faz a distribuição de eletricidade no Reino Unido, avança que a falha se deve a um problema na rede da National Grid, empresa que faz o transporte de eletricidade.