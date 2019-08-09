Falha de energia no Reino Unido está a afetar ligações ferroviárias e aeroportos

Edição Portugal | África
Due to a large scale National Grid failure there is a power cut in the London and South East areas, meaning that some traffic lights are down. Please be very cautious on the roads!— TfL Traffic News (@TfLTrafficNews) August 9, 2019
We're aware of a power cut affecting a large area of London and South East. We believe this is due to a failure to National Grid's network, which is affecting our customers. We may not be able to answer individual tweets at this time. Please keep an eye on our feed for updates.— UK Power Networks (@UKPowerNetworks) August 9, 2019
BREAKING NEWS- stranded in potters bar, can’t get in or out of london! Police on board the trains #breakingnews #london #greatnorthern #trains #powercut @mailonline @bbcnews pic.twitter.com/JUJXR1Ydjk— ag92_ (@ag9220) August 9, 2019