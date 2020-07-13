 
Famosa youtuber morre a poucas semanas de ser mãe

Causas da morte de Nicole Thea, de 24 anos, são desconhecidas.
Correio da Manhã 00:26
Morreu a estrela de Youtube Nicole Thea, aos 24 anos, e o filho desta que estaria a poucas semanas de nascer, segundo uma publicação feita na conta de Instagram da estrela da Internet.

As causas da morte de Nicole e da criança que estaria prestes a nascer são ainda desconhecidas.

Nicole, que tinha cerca de 135 mil seguidores no Instagram, publicava regularmente naquela rede social, mesmo nos dias que antecederam a sua morte.

O último vídeo foi publicado no Youtube uma hora antes do anúncio da sua morte no Instagram.

nicole thea youtube internet instagram
