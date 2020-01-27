 
Figo e Ronaldo despedem-se de Kobe Bryant com mensagem igual e redes sociais reagem com revolta

Texto publicado no Twitter é igual, palavra por palavra.
Correio da Manhã 18:03
O mundo desportivo está de luto pela morte da antiga estrela da NBA Kobe Bryant e as mensagens de despedida multiplicam-se nas redes sociais. 

Mas há duas reações que estão a gerar revolta pelos piores motivos. Na noite deste domingo, Cristiano partilhou no Twitter uma mensagem de despedida ao ex-basquetebolista que morreu de forma trágica num desastre de helicóptero: "Muito triste ao saber das devastadoras notícias da morte do Kobe e da sua filha Gianna. O Kobe foi uma verdadeira lenda e uma inspiração para tantas pessoas. Envio as minhas condolências para a sua família e amigos, tal como às famílias de todos os que perderam a vida neste acidente. Descansa em paz, lenda".
Pouco mais de três horas depois, já de madrugada, Luís Figo decidiu também manifestar-se e fê-lo com a mesma mensagem, palavra por palavra, de Cristiano. 

Muitos foram o que consideram a mensagem de pesar um "escândalo" e manifestaram revolta pela atitude. Nalguns comentários há ainda quem acuse os futebolistas portugueses de "falsidade" num "momento tão delicado quanto este". 
