Figo e Ronaldo despedem-se de Kobe Bryant com mensagem igual e redes sociais reagem com revolta

Pouco mais de três horas depois, já de madrugada, Luís Figo decidiu também manifestar-se e fê-lo com a mesma mensagem, palavra por palavra, de Cristiano.



Muitos foram o que consideram a mensagem de pesar um "escândalo" e manifestaram revolta pela atitude. Nalguns comentários há ainda quem acuse os futebolistas portugueses de "falsidade" num "momento tão delicado quanto este".

So sad to hear the heartbreaking news of the deaths of Kobe and his daughter Gianna. Kobe was a true legend and inspiration to so many. Sending my condolences to his family and friends and the families of all who lost their lives in the crash. RIP Legend pic.twitter.com/8jYxfohLlj — Luís Figo (@LuisFigo) January 27, 2020

So sad to hear the heartbreaking news of the deaths of Kobe and his daughter Gianna. Kobe was a true legend and inspiration to so many. Sending my condolences to his family and friends and the families of all who lost their lives in the crash. RIP Legend pic.twitter.com/qKb3oiDHxH — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 26, 2020

O mundo desportivo está de luto pela morte da antiga estrela da NBA Kobe Bryant e as mensagens de despedida multiplicam-se nas redes sociais.Mas há duas reações que estão a gerar revolta pelos piores motivos. Na noite deste domingo, Cristiano partilhou no Twitter uma mensagem de despedida ao ex-basquetebolista que morreu de forma trágica num desastre de helicóptero: "Muito triste ao saber das devastadoras notícias da morte do Kobe e da sua filha Gianna. O Kobe foi uma verdadeira lenda e uma inspiração para tantas pessoas. Envio as minhas condolências para a sua família e amigos, tal como às famílias de todos os que perderam a vida neste acidente. Descansa em paz, lenda".