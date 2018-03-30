Fogo em autocarro obriga a evacuar terminal de aeroporto em Londres

Fumo intenso obrigou a retirar centenas de pessoas do aeroporto de Stansted.

#BREAKING: Stansted airport in London has been evacuated after shuttle bus fire

pic.twitter.com/UEZLQQ4IhZ — News This Second (@NewsThisSecond) 30 de março de 2018

View from inside the Terminal of a coach Fire at London Stansted Airport pic.twitter.com/q24f6Q4UHe — Flight Alerts ? (@FlightAlerts777) 30 de março de 2018

Due to a fire on the car park shuttle bus, terminal forecourt and surrounded area including parts of the terminal building are being evacuated due to smoke. We are investigating this as a matter of urgency and will provide an update shortly. — Stansted Airport (@STN_Airport) 30 de março de 2018

O edifício principal do aeroporto de Stansted, que serve a cidade de Londres, foi esta sexta-feira evacuado, depois de um autocarro se ter incendiado à porta do terminal.O fumo negro intenso obrigou a retirar todas as pessoas que estavam no interior, por volta das 16h30 (mesma hora em Lisboa).O incêndio foi, entretanto, extinto, mas levou a atrasos que podem comprometer vários dos voos previstos no terminal que recebe grande parte dos voos low cost para Londres.