Fogo em autocarro obriga a evacuar terminal de aeroporto em Londres

Fumo intenso obrigou a retirar centenas de pessoas do aeroporto de Stansted.
17:46
O edifício principal do aeroporto de Stansted, que serve a cidade de Londres, foi esta sexta-feira evacuado, depois de um autocarro se ter incendiado à porta do terminal.




O fumo negro intenso obrigou a retirar todas as pessoas que estavam no interior, por volta das 16h30 (mesma hora em Lisboa). 




O incêndio foi, entretanto, extinto, mas levou a atrasos que podem comprometer vários dos voos previstos no terminal que recebe grande parte dos voos low cost para Londres.





