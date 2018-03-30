Fogo em autocarro obriga a evacuar terminal de aeroporto em Londres

#BREAKING: Stansted airport in London has been evacuated after shuttle bus fire— News This Second (@NewsThisSecond) 30 de março de 2018
pic.twitter.com/UEZLQQ4IhZ
View from inside the Terminal of a coach Fire at London Stansted Airport pic.twitter.com/q24f6Q4UHe— Flight Alerts ? (@FlightAlerts777) 30 de março de 2018
Explosion at London Stansted airport #londonstansted pic.twitter.com/FvW0o2i3tu— SteveB (@Thebestofsteveb) 30 de março de 2018
Due to a fire on the car park shuttle bus, terminal forecourt and surrounded area including parts of the terminal building are being evacuated due to smoke. We are investigating this as a matter of urgency and will provide an update shortly.— Stansted Airport (@STN_Airport) 30 de março de 2018
pub
pub