13th, a nordeste, na West Peachtree Street, avança o WSB-TV Atlanta.

Atlanta Fire has command at 1105 West Peachtree Street. Tower crane at construction site leaning and possibly unstable. Multiple buildings in the area have been evacuated. #AFRD #ATL pic.twitter.com/FnvDp4kQie — Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) February 19, 2021

Crane dangling from Midtown high-rise near Spring St. & 14th St.; @ATLFireRescue says the leaning crane is unstable and multiple building have been evacuated. 14th & W Peachtree is blocked off, same at 10th. Working to get you more details. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/DoFzI2yce9 — Brittany Edney (@BrittanyEdney) February 19, 2021

BREAKING: Firefighters and police responding to an unstable tower crane at a high-rise building under construction in Midtown, Atlanta. This is 1105 West Peachtree St. Parts of the road are shut down. Multiple bldgs have been evacuated, acc to @ATLFireRescue. pic.twitter.com/JkeWPmah1F — Shiba Russell (@ShibaRussell) February 19, 2021

Vários edifícios foram evacuados em Atlanta, Estados Unidos da América, devido ao perigo da queda de uma grua, na ruaA polícia e várias corporações dos bombeiros estão no local e criaram perímetro de segurança.