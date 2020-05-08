 
Guitarrista dos Queen, Brian May, hospitalizado

"Não, o vírus ainda não me apanhou", tranquilizou o músico ao partilhar uma fotografia de máscara no Instagram.
Correio da Manhã 13:10
O guitarrista Brian May foi hospitalizado após ter rasgado os glúteos durante um incidente de jardinagem.

Na sua conta na rede social Instagram, o músico dos Queen partilhou uma fotografia onde surge a utilizar máscara. Na legenda, Brian esclarece as razões para estar internado.

"Não, o vírus ainda não me apanhou. Graças a Deus", tranquilizou o guitarrista, que explicou de seguida o acidente que sofreu.

"Consegui rasgar o músculo glúteo máximo durante um momento de jardinagem demasiado entusiasta. Não vou poder andar por uns tempos... Nem dormir sem ajuda, porque as dores são descomunais", contou.


Reality check ! For me. No - the Virus didn’t get me yet - thank God. Hope you’re all keeping extra-safe out there. A decision to relax controls doesn’t suddenly make the danger go away. But me ?? Yes, I’ve been quiet. Reason ? As well as getting over-stretched and harassed by too many demands ... I managed to rip my Gluteus Maximus to shreds in a moment of over-enthusiastic gardening. So suddenly I find myself in a hospital getting scanned to find out exactly how much I’ve actually damaged myself. Turns out I did a thorough job - this is a couple of days ago - and I won’t be able to walk for a while ... or sleep, without a lot of assistance, because the pain is relentless. So, folks ... I need to go dark for a while, getting some complete rest, at home. Please, please don’t send me sympathy - I just need some healing silence for a while. I’ll be back - but I need the complete break. OK ? Thanks. Take care out there. Bri

guitarrista queen brian may instagram questões sociais hospital internamento incidente saúde
