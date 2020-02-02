 
Três pessoas esfaqueadas nos subúrbios de Londres. Polícia fala em terrorismo

Suspeito foi abatido a tiro pelas autoridades. Situação ocorreu na zona sul da cidade.
Correio da Manhã 15:17
Homem abatido a tiro pela polícia em Londres. Há registo de vários feridos
Homem abatido a tiro pela polícia em Londres. Há registo de vários feridos FOTO: Direitos Reservados

Pelo menos três pessoas foram esfaqueadas, esta tarde de domingo, num ataque em Streatham, nos súburbios de Londres, no Reino Unido. O suspeito foi abatido a tiro pelas autoridades.

A Polícia Metropolitana de Londres afirma que está a tratar o caso como um incidente terrorista. 

londres crime lei e justiça
