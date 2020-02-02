Três pessoas esfaqueadas nos subúrbios de Londres. Polícia fala em terrorismo

Edição Portugal | África
#INCIDENT A man has been shot by armed officers in #Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related. Please follow @metpoliceuk for updates— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 2, 2020
3 people stabbed, they're on the floor, not sure if dead or alive, and the responsible had a knife. Fires were shot from the police.#streatham #news pic.twitter.com/sx7HxSDDMc— Gabriel Vigo (@gabzvigo) February 2, 2020