Homem em estado terminal concretiza último desejo de beber uma cerveja com os filhos

"O meu avô morreu hoje. Ontem à noite tudo o que ele queria fazer era beber uma última cerveja com os filhos", pode ler-se.





My grandfather passed away today. Last night all he wanted to do was to have one last beer with his sons. pic.twitter.com/6FnCGtG9zW





Na imagem é possível ver o homem a sorrir, deitada na cama do hospital. O homem está a segurar uma cerveja 'Bad Light' acompadado pelos filhos e pela mulher.



A fotografia emotiva já se tornou viral. Muitos seguidores do jovem, que viram e comentaram a fotografia, partilharam também alguns dos últimos momentos vividos com familiares que já partiram.



Um dos exemplos é o de um homem que ajudou o avô a fumar um charuto antes de morrer.





I don’t know you... but I felt this. Days before my grandpa passed he let my dad and I know he wanted a cigar and a beer. We made it happen. I’m so sorry for your loss. Your grandpas smile is one for the books! pic.twitter.com/HDv3y2kLeA