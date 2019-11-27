 
Homem em estado terminal concretiza último desejo de beber uma cerveja com os filhos

Momento foi fotografado e partilhado pelo neto no Twitter.
Correio da Manhã 14:54
Um homem de Wisconsin, nos EUA, conseguiu concretizar o último desejo que tinha antes de morrer: beber uma cerveja com os filhos.

De acordo com a Fox News, o homem que estava em estado terminal, vítima de cancro, não queria morrer sem antes conseguir beber uma cerveja com os três filhos.

O desejo foi concretizado e o neto quis eternizá-lo publicando uma fotografia no Twitter. Ao partilhar a fotografia, Adam Schemm dá conta de que o avô morreu no passado dia 22 de novembro.

"O meu avô morreu hoje. Ontem à noite tudo o que ele queria fazer era beber uma última cerveja com os filhos", pode ler-se.

Na imagem é possível ver o homem a sorrir, deitada na cama do hospital. O homem está a segurar uma cerveja 'Bad Light' acompadado pelos filhos e pela mulher.

A fotografia emotiva já se tornou viral. Muitos seguidores do jovem, que viram e comentaram a fotografia, partilharam também alguns dos últimos momentos vividos com familiares que já partiram.

Um dos exemplos é o de um homem que ajudou o avô a fumar um charuto antes de morrer.

