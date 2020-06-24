 
Imagens de drone mostram 'encontro' entre surfistas e tubarão branco na África do Sul

Correio da Manhã 19:12
Um tubarão branco foi apanhado por um drone a circundar vários surfistas nas águas da África do Sul. O incidente aconteceu ao largo da costa do Cabo Sul e Cabo da Páscoa, segundo um comunicado da Sea Rescue South Africa.

As águas que banham a cidade do Cabo são conhecidas por ser um dos melhores lugares para avistar estes predadores, mas pesquisas realizadas nos últimos anos revelam que o número de tubarões naquela zona tem diminuído significativamente.

Nas últimas semanas, terá existido uma grande quantidade de avistamentos e vários 'encontros próximos', segundo a Sea Rescue South Africa, que divulgou imagens de drone onde mostra tubarão a nadar em volta de um grupo de surfistas na baía de Plettenberg.



Os surfistas e os banhistas têm sido alertados para abandonar a água sempre que um tubarão ou um grupo de tubarões é avistado. Até agora, não há registo de ataques protagonizados pelos animais.

Em 2019, houve 64 ataques de tubarão em todo o Mundo, dois dos quais acabaram por ser fatais.
