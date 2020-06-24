Imagens de drone mostram 'encontro' entre surfistas e tubarão branco na África do Sul

Edição Portugal | África
- Exclusivos
- Cm ao Minuto
- Portugal
- Sociedade
- Desporto
- Política
- Economia
- Opinião
- Mundo
- Insólitos
- Cultura
- Tv Media
- Tecnologia
- Famosos
- Boa Vida
- Multimédia
- Mais CM
- Lisbon Cool
- CMTV
- C Studio
- Publicidade
Due to a high number of reported White Shark sightings and close encounters, NSRI are appealing to the public exercise caution along the Southern Cape coastline, in particular around the coastline of Plettenberg Bay and between Mossel Bay and Jeffreys Bay.https://t.co/IKbxE3tNhh pic.twitter.com/3uI02FGgSc— Sea Rescue South Africa (@NSRI) June 23, 2020