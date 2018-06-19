Correio da Manhã

Donald Trump diz que "imigrantes ilegais infestam a América"

"Agora é a melhor oportunidade para o Congresso mudar as leis ridículas e obsoletas sobre a imigração.", avançou.
16:14
O presidente dos Estados Unidos da América (EUA) voltou a manifestar-se sobre os 'imigrantes' na página oficial do seu Twitter, onde publicou seis tweets sobre o assunto, esta tarde de quarta-feira.

Donald Trump começa por dizer que não acredita que um 'oficial da lei' sugira que vai usar a sua influência para determinador uma eleição, referindo-se ao Inspetor Horowitz.




Depois, lembrou que o crime na Alemanha aumentou cerca de dez por cento desde a chegada dos imigrantes ao país, afirmando que nem é dos países que está pior e que a América tem de ser 'inteligente', concluindo que "sem fronteiras, não há país".




O presidente dos EUA avançou também que 'os democratas são um problema', uma vez que desvalorizam o crime e os imigrantes ilegais, mesmo que isso 'infeste' a América.




Por fim, Trump disse que acredita que esta é a altura ideal para mudar as leis 'ridículas e obsoletas' sobre a imigração.

