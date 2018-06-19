Donald Trump diz que "imigrantes ilegais infestam a América"

I can’t think of something more concerning than a law enforcement officer suggesting that their going to use their powers to affect an election!" Inspector General Horowitz on what was going on with numerous people regarding my election. A Rigged Witch Hunt!p— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 19 de junho de 2018
Crime in Germany is up 10% plus (officials do not want to report these crimes) since migrants were accepted. Others countries are even worse. Be smart America!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 19 de junho de 2018
Democrats are the problem. They don’t care about crime and want illegal immigrants, no matter how bad they may be, to pour into and infest our Country, like MS-13. They can’t win on their terrible policies, so they view them as potential voters!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 19 de junho de 2018
#CHANGETHELAWS Now is the best opportunity ever for Congress to change the ridiculous and obsolete laws on immigration. Get it done, always keeping in mind that we must have strong border security.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 19 de junho de 2018
