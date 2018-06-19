Donald Trump diz que "imigrantes ilegais infestam a América"

I can’t think of something more concerning than a law enforcement officer suggesting that their going to use their powers to affect an election!" Inspector General Horowitz on what was going on with numerous people regarding my election. A Rigged Witch Hunt!p — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 19 de junho de 2018

Crime in Germany is up 10% plus (officials do not want to report these crimes) since migrants were accepted. Others countries are even worse. Be smart America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 19 de junho de 2018

Democrats are the problem. They don’t care about crime and want illegal immigrants, no matter how bad they may be, to pour into and infest our Country, like MS-13. They can’t win on their terrible policies, so they view them as potential voters! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 19 de junho de 2018







Por fim, Trump disse que acredita que esta é a altura ideal para mudar as leis 'ridículas e obsoletas' sobre a imigração.





#CHANGETHELAWS Now is the best opportunity ever for Congress to change the ridiculous and obsolete laws on immigration. Get it done, always keeping in mind that we must have strong border security. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 19 de junho de 2018







Donald Trump começa por dizer que não acredita que um 'oficial da lei' sugira que vai usar a sua influência para determinador uma eleição, referindo-se ao Inspetor Horowitz.Depois, lembrou que o crime na Alemanha aumentou cerca de dez por cento desde a chegada dos imigrantes ao país, afirmando que nem é dos países que está pior e que a América tem de ser 'inteligente', concluindo que "sem fronteiras, não há país".O presidente dos EUA avançou também que 'os democratas são um problema', uma vez que desvalorizam o crime e os imigrantes ilegais, mesmo que isso 'infeste' a América.