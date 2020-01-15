 
Incêndio obriga à evacuação do Aeroporto de Alicante

Os bombeiros estão no local e o aeroporto vai permancer encerrado até nova indicação. 
Correio da Manhã 14:40
Um incêndio na cobertura do Aeroporto de Alicante, em Espanha, obrigou esta quarta-feira à evacuação do espaço. O fogo terá atingido o terminal de chegadas e as pessoas que ali estavam presentes tiveram de ser retiradas do terminal por precaução. 

Os bombeiros estão no local e o aeroporto vai permancer encerrado até nova indicação. 

As causas do incêndio são para já desconhecidas. 
