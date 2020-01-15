Incêndio obriga à evacuação do Aeroporto de Alicante

#Breaking: Just in - A large fire happening at the airport of #Alicante in #Spain, has the airport being evacuated and flight to be delayed and arrivals being diverted. pic.twitter.com/RZLfqSHsAF — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) January 15, 2020

#Update: Just in - Another video of the large fire at the rooftop of the arrival terminal of the airport in the city of #Alicante in #Spain. pic.twitter.com/jsRnv6tFWC — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) January 15, 2020

Um incêndio na cobertura do Aeroporto de Alicante, em Espanha, obrigou esta quarta-feira à evacuação do espaço. O fogo terá atingido o terminal de chegadas e as pessoas que ali estavam presentes tiveram de ser retiradas do terminal por precaução.Os bombeiros estão no local e o aeroporto vai permancer encerrado até nova indicação.As causas do incêndio são para já desconhecidas.