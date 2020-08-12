Instagrammer atacada depois de dar festa em casa partilha fotos chocantes das agressões

A modelo e instagrammer Yasmine Cécilia foi atacada na sua própria casa, depois de dar uma festa, por um convidado que queria passar a noite em casa da modelo.

Yasmine ficou com o nariz partido, os olhos negros e o queixo inchado depois do homem ter ficado tão violento por ter que abandonar a casa da influencer que começou aos murros. Os ferimentos obrigaram-na a ficar internada durante dois dias.

Ao Daily Star, Yasmine admitiu que começou a ter medo do agressor quando lhe pediu para ele se ir embora e ele, já trancado no seu quarto, saiu furioso.



"Ele perdeu a cabeça e deu-me socos na cara várias vezes, eu imediatamente senti que o meu nariz estava partido e não podia fazer nada para me proteger. Ele continuou a bater-me mesmo depois de eu cair no chão. Enquanto eu estava deitada no chão ele continuou a bater-me e a pontapear todo o meu corpo. Fiquei com tanto medo quando vi todo o sangue que pingava da minha cara".

Ainda assim Yasmine conseguiu rastejar para fora da casa para pedir ajuda aos vizinhos.



A instagrammer com mais de 400 mil seguidores partilhou na rede social as fotos da agressão, com o objetivo de alertar para a violência nas mulheres.



