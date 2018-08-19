Internet ajuda a desvendar caso de atropelamento e fuga

The roadway is open SR7/320th. Troopers and detectives are still looking for a black vehicle believed to be involved in this mornings tragic bicyclist fatality. If you know anything regarding this collision, please call the Washing State Patrol. pic.twitter.com/pafJLeh54i— Trooper Johnna Batiste (@wspd1pio) 9 de agosto de 2018
WSP detectives made an arrest today for Thursday’s fatal bicyclist hit and run in Eatonville. Reddit users identify a photographed broken car part as a mid 1980s Chevy truck headlight assembly. Local anonymous tip confirms and led to the arrest of a driver of an 1986 Chevy K-10. pic.twitter.com/WaIlkkClfr— Trooper Johnna Batiste (@wspd1pio) 14 de agosto de 2018
