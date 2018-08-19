Correio da Manhã

Internet ajuda a desvendar caso de atropelamento e fuga

Utilizador do Reddit resolveu mistério.
A polícia de Washington, nos Estados Unidos, conseguiu deter um condutor culpado de atropelamento e fuga graças à ajuda dada por um utilizador do Reddit, uma rede social onde são divulgados conteúdos como fotos ou memes.

As autoridades divulgaram a imagem de um pedaço de metal do veículo causador do acidente no Twitter e tudo o que se sabia era que se tratava de um carro preto.




Quando a imagem foi divulgada no Reddit, sob o tema "WhatIsThisThing" - "O Que É Esta Coisa?", em português - um homem, identificado como JeffsNuts, veio afirmar que se tratava de uma peça referente a um Chevy Silverado da década de 80.

O utilizador disse ter sido inspetor de veículos no estado do Maryland, daí ter os conhecimentos necessários para esta descoberta.

No passado dia 14, uma agente informou no Twitter que tinha sido realizada uma detenção relacionada com este caso graças à ajuda dada pelo internauta.


