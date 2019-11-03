 
Edição Portugal | África
Barra Cofina

Correio da Manhã

Mundo
9

Jovem de 18 anos destrói carro em acidente seis horas depois de tirar a carta de condução

Condutor ficou sem quaisquer ferimentos. Colisão aconteceu na Califórnia, Estados Unidos.
Correio da Manhã 20:22
Jovem de 18 anos destrói carro em acidente seis horas depois de tirar a carta de condução
Jovem de 18 anos destrói carro em acidente seis horas depois de tirar a carta de condução FOTO: Instagram
Um jovem de 18 anos destruiu o carro que conduzia num violento acidente seis horas depois de ter tirado a carta de condução.

Segundo avança a polícia de Fullerton, no estado norte-americano da Califórnia, Estados Unidos, a viatura ficou totalmente destruída, mas o condutor conseguiu escapar.

"O condutor estava a tentar atravessar um cruzamento quando a colisão aconteceu. Como se pode ver nas imagens, o motorista teve uma sorte incrível. Conseguiu sair do carro sem ferimentos apenas por um motivo: estava a usar o cinto de segurança. Os cintos de segurança salvam vidas", pode ler-se na publicação.
Ver esta publicação no Instagram

Earlier this week, an 18-year-old driver, who had just gotten his driver’s license 6 hours prior, was involved in traffic collision at Harbor and Hermosa. The driver was attempting to make it through the intersection on a yellow light when the collision occurred. As you can see from the photos, the driver was incredibly lucky. He walked away from this collision without injury for one reason and one reason only: he was wearing his seatbelt. Seatbelts save lives. Lessons learned from this collision: Yellow lights mean slow down and prepare to stop, and equally important, always wear your seatbelt. #ToughDayForANewDriver #ThePoleWonThisOne #SeatBeltsSaveLives

Uma publicação partilhada por Fullerton Police Department (@fullerton_pd) a


fullerton center arial acidentes e desastres estilo de vida e lazer crime lei e justiça política
Fullerton center Arial acidentes e desastres estilo de vida e lazer crime lei e justiça política
Ver comentários
Newsletter Diária Resumo das principais notícias do dia, de Portugal e do Mundo. (Enviada diariamente, às 9h e às 18h)