Earlier this week, an 18-year-old driver, who had just gotten his driver’s license 6 hours prior, was involved in traffic collision at Harbor and Hermosa. The driver was attempting to make it through the intersection on a yellow light when the collision occurred. As you can see from the photos, the driver was incredibly lucky. He walked away from this collision without injury for one reason and one reason only: he was wearing his seatbelt. Seatbelts save lives. Lessons learned from this collision: Yellow lights mean slow down and prepare to stop, and equally important, always wear your seatbelt. #ToughDayForANewDriver #ThePoleWonThisOne #SeatBeltsSaveLives