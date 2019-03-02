Correio da Manhã

Mundo

Jovem viaja para locais de filmes e recria cenas com fotografias

Durante 18 meses, Thomas Duke visitou 150 regiões onde gravaram os filmes.
15:01
  • partilhe
  • 0
  • +
Durante cerca de 18 meses, Thomas Duke, de 20 anos, visitou 150 locais onde foram filmados vários filmes e documentou as diversas cenas com recurso a fotografias. 

Em declarações ao canal BBC, Thomas Duke contou que esta era uma ideia que já fazia parte dos seus planos há imenso tempo. "Eu adoro explorar lugares e relacionar isso com a minha paixão pelo cinema. Eu sempre quis visitar os locais onde gravaram as cenas dos filmes que mais me marcaram", acrecentou.

Ao longo dos meses, Thomas partilhou todas as fotografias na rede social Instagram, na conta Stepping Through Film. Os momentos tornaram-se virais e o jovem já conta com 16 mil seguidores na rede social.
View this post on Instagram

"I see this spark in you. It’s amazing! Whatever you choose to do with it, you’ll be great." • This film will change the scope of animation for cinema forever! I was REALLY inspired to give these pictures a go, the scene is one of the best of last year without a doubt and is masterful in every little note it touches. The artistry is unreal and the beauty is unparalleled. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse... go and see this film! I did a few of these shots before Christmas but then decided that I wanted to try and capture more of the scene. So here these are! It was really fun to get creative. • • #spiderverse #spiderman #milesmorales #peterparker #art #marvel #superhero #hope #comics #stanlee #animation #photography #film #london #newyork #create #explore #londonist #timeoutlondon #londonguru #thisislondon #itssolondon #goldenglobes

A post shared by Thomas Duke (@steppingthroughfilm) on



pub

pub

Ver todos os comentários
Para comentar tem de ser utilizador registado, se já é faça
Caso ainda não o seja, clique no link e registe-se em 30 segundos. Participe, a sua opinião é importante!