Morre vítima de cancro dois dias antes de casar

We are very saddened to hear that Laura Barry has passed away after a brave battle. A talented apprentice jockey, she has been taken far too young. We send our deepest condolences to her family and friends.— MiddlehamParkRacing (@MprUpdates) July 13, 2018
Rest in Peace Laura.
Laura Barry looked after me and made me feel at home when I first moved to England. She was an incredibly kind woman.— Adam McNamara (@AdamMcNamara953) July 13, 2018
Devastating news that talented former Apprentice— The PJA (@PJAOfficial) July 13, 2018
Jockey Laura Barry has very sadly passed away following a brave battle with
illness. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences to her family and friends. RIP Laura pic.twitter.com/Wrh3KmqUOb
Only met her a few times whilst we were both riding ... but heartbroken to read of Laura Barry losing her battle with cancer. Younger than me and a beautiful girl. Life can be so unfair and cruel!— Leonna Mayor (@LeonnaMayor) July 13, 2018
I can’t believe the awful news on Laura Barry.I honestly feel sick.Laura was such a positive person to be around and I have so many fun memories riding with her in the apprentice series over the cold winters at Wolverhampton.we will all miss you Laura.far too soon to leave us.— racheal kneller (@jockeyrach) July 13, 2018
