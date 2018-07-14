Morre vítima de cancro dois dias antes de casar

Laura Barry, jóquei irlandesa, acaba por morrer aos 25 anos depois de uma dura batalha contra o cancro. A tragédia aconteceu dois dias antes da atleta se casar.



"Ela era uma miúda muito forte mas estava a sofrer muito", afirma um amigo de Laura. Acrescenta ainda que a atleta de corridas a cavalo chegou a Inglaterra como aprendiz da Irlanda e era uma pessoa amável e muito útil na equipa.



Laura Barry começou a sofrer com muitas dores na perna esquerda e em 2016 foi-lhe diagnosticado um tumor muito raro e agressivo.



A atleta iria casar-se na manhã deste sábado e essa situação torna a tragédia ainda maior.

We are very saddened to hear that Laura Barry has passed away after a brave battle. A talented apprentice jockey, she has been taken far too young. We send our deepest condolences to her family and friends. Rest in Peace Laura.

Laura Barry looked after me and made me feel at home when I first moved to England. She was an incredibly kind woman. — Adam McNamara (@AdamMcNamara953) July 13, 2018

Devastating news that talented former Apprentice

Jockey Laura Barry has very sadly passed away following a brave battle with

illness. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences to her family and friends. RIP Laura pic.twitter.com/Wrh3KmqUOb — The PJA (@PJAOfficial) July 13, 2018

Only met her a few times whilst we were both riding ... but heartbroken to read of Laura Barry losing her battle with cancer. Younger than me and a beautiful girl. Life can be so unfair and cruel! — Leonna Mayor (@LeonnaMayor) July 13, 2018