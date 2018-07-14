Correio da Manhã

Mundo

Notícia

Morre vítima de cancro dois dias antes de casar

Laura Barry, atleta de corridas a cavalo, perde a batalha contra o cancro aos 25 anos.
15:13
Laura Barry, jóquei irlandesa, acaba por morrer aos 25 anos depois de uma dura batalha contra o cancro. A tragédia aconteceu dois dias antes da atleta se casar.

"Ela era uma miúda muito forte mas estava a sofrer muito", afirma um amigo de Laura. Acrescenta ainda que a atleta de corridas a cavalo chegou a Inglaterra como aprendiz da Irlanda e era uma pessoa amável e muito útil na equipa.

Laura Barry começou a sofrer com muitas dores na perna esquerda e em 2016 foi-lhe diagnosticado um tumor muito raro e agressivo.

A atleta iria casar-se na manhã deste sábado e essa situação torna a tragédia ainda maior.

Nas redes sociais multiplicam-se os pêsames e as lamentos pela tragédia da morte da atleta.

















