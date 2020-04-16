Morreu o ator Brian Dennehy, conhecido pelo papel de xerife em "Rambo"

Edição Portugal | África
It is with heavy hearts we announce that our father, Brian passed away last night from natural causes, not Covid-related. Larger than life, generous to a fault, a proud and devoted father and grandfather, he will be missed by his wife Jennifer, family and many friends. pic.twitter.com/ILyrGpLnc3— Elizabeth Dennehy (@dennehyeliza) April 16, 2020