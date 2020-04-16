 
Edição Portugal | África
Barra Cofina

Correio da Manhã

Mundo
2

Morreu o ator Brian Dennehy, conhecido pelo papel de xerife em "Rambo"

Artista tinha 81 anos.
22:38
Brian Dennehy
Brian Dennehy FOTO: Getty
Morreu o ator norte-americano Brian Dennehy, que ficou conhecido pelo papel de xerife no filme "Rambo: First Blood- A Fúria do Herói" (1982).

O artista tinha 81 anos. A notícia foi avançada pela filha do ator no Twitter.

rambo brian dennehy morte
Rambo Brian Dennehy morte
Ver comentários
Newsletter Diária Resumo das principais notícias do dia, de Portugal e do Mundo. (Enviada diariamente, às 9h e às 18h)