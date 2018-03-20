Novo tiroteio em escola americana

Pelo menos três feridos em escola de Maryland.

Um tiroteio aconteceu na manhã desta terça-feira numa escola secundária de Maryland, nos Estados Unidos. A imprensa local dá conta de que o caso aconteceu na escola de Great Mills, mas não foram divulgados pormenores sobre se há feridos ou mortos.



O jornal South Maryland Chronicle avança que há três feridos, mas ainda não há confirmação oficial.





There has been an incident at Great Mills High School. Parents please DO NOT respond to the school. Report to Leonardtown High School — St. Mary's Sheriff (@firstsheriff) 20 de março de 2018





Também o jornalista da ABC Brad Bell, que cita fonte policial, afirma que três alunos ficaram feridos e adianta que um deles é o atirador.





#BREAKING confirmed with sources at #greatmillsshooting : 3 students injured. 1 is the shooter. A school resource officer was on duty and took action to end threat. No final word on conditions. — Brad Bell (@ABC7Brad) March 20, 2018







O sheriff do condado de St Mary pede aos pais que não se aproximem. O conselho escolar local confirma que houve um tiroteio. Adianta que a escola foi fechada e que o incidente está "contido", mas também não adianta muitos pormenores. É pedido aos pais que se desloquem a uma escola vizinha.





There has been a Shooting at Great Mills High School. The school is on lock down the event is contained, the Sheriff's office is on the scene additional information to follow.

Parents/Guardians should go to Leonardtown HS for reunification with GMHS students — SMCPS_MD (@SMCPS_MD) 20 de março de 2018









BREAKING: Special Agents from @ATFBaltimore Hyattsville I and II Field Offices are en route to a shooting reported at Great Mills High School in St. Mary's County, Md. pic.twitter.com/V1GzaIpKJN — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) 20 de março de 2018



