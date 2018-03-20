Correio da Manhã

Novo tiroteio em escola americana

Pelo menos três feridos em escola de Maryland.
13:02

Um tiroteio aconteceu na manhã desta terça-feira numa escola secundária de Maryland, nos Estados Unidos. A imprensa local dá conta de que o caso aconteceu na escola de Great Mills, mas não foram divulgados pormenores sobre se há feridos ou mortos.

O jornal South Maryland Chronicle avança que há três feridos, mas ainda não há confirmação oficial.



Também o jornalista da ABC Brad Bell, que cita fonte policial, afirma que três alunos ficaram feridos e adianta que um deles é o atirador.




O sheriff do condado de St Mary pede aos pais que não se aproximem. O conselho escolar local confirma que houve um tiroteio. Adianta que a escola foi fechada e que o incidente está "contido", mas também não adianta muitos pormenores. É pedido aos pais que se desloquem a uma escola vizinha.





