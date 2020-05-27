Médico e enfermeira casam-se no hospital após serem obrigados a adiar casamento

Um casal de profissionais de saúde foi obrigao a adiar o casamento que estava agendado para agosto de 2020 devido à pandemia do coronavírus. Jann Tippinh tem 34 anos e é enfermeira e trabalha, juntamente com o médico (e agora marido) Annalan Navaratnam, de 30, no Hospital St. Thomas, em Londres.Jann, da Irlanda do Norte, e Annalan, do Sri Lanka, queriam casar enquanto "ainda estão saudáveis", uma vez que sabem correr riscos de infeção diariamente. Devido às restrições provocadas pela pandemia de covid-19, o casal decidiu antecipar a cerimónia e casar na capela da unidade hospitalar.

O Secretário de Saúde do governo Britânico, Matt Hancock, considerou o momento "adorável", segundo é possível ler-se através do Twitter.

A doctor and nurse from St Thomas’ who had to cancel their wedding due to the #coronavirus outbreak have got married in the hospital’s historical chapel.



Read about Jann and Annalan’s special day and why it meant so much to them to tie the knot at work https://t.co/ECH4nJuBSo pic.twitter.com/tz6T0jj2Bi