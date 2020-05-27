 
Médico e enfermeira casam-se no hospital após serem obrigados a adiar casamento. Veja as imagens

Cerimónia aconteceu no Hospital St. Thomas, em Londres.
Correio da Manhã 15:44
Um casal de profissionais de saúde foi obrigao a adiar o casamento que estava agendado para agosto de 2020 devido à pandemia do coronavírus. Jann Tippinh tem 34 anos e é enfermeira e trabalha, juntamente com o médico (e agora marido) Annalan Navaratnam, de 30, no Hospital St. Thomas, em Londres.

Jann, da Irlanda do Norte, e Annalan, do Sri Lanka, queriam casar enquanto "ainda estão saudáveis", uma vez que sabem correr riscos de infeção diariamente. Devido às restrições provocadas pela pandemia de covid-19, o casal decidiu antecipar a cerimónia e casar na capela da unidade hospitalar.

A cerimónia foi em tudo 'original': Sem convidados... presencialmente. Familiares e amigos do casal conseguiram assistir ao casamento através de uma vídeochamada, participando virtualmente.

O Secretário de Saúde do governo Britânico, Matt Hancock, considerou o momento "adorável", segundo é possível ler-se através do Twitter.

