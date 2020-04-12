 
"Obrigado ao Luís, do Porto": Boris Johnson agradece a enfermeiro português que o ajudou na luta contra o coronavírus

Primeiro-ministro britânico saiu este domingo do hospital depois de uma semana de luta contra a Covid-19.
Correio da Manhã 15:36
Primeiro-ministro britânico Boris Johnson
Primeiro-ministro britânico Boris Johnson FOTO: CMTV

Boris Johson, primeiro-ministro britânico teve este domingo alta hospitalar depoide de ter estado internado durante uma semana devido ao coronavírus.

O primeiro-ministro agradeceu aos profissionais de saúde do Serviço Nacional de Saúde britânico (NHS) num vídeo publicado no Twitter e destacou um enfermeiro português.

"Quero dar um cumprimento especial a dois enfermeiros que se mantiveram junto a mim durante 48 horas, quando tudo poderia ter acontecido. Assim, agradeço à Jenny, da Nova Zelândia, e ao Luís, de Portugal, perto do Porto", disse emocionado.

"O motivo pelo qual o meu corpo recebeu oxigénio suficiente foi porque durante todos os segundos eles estiveram comigo, se preocuparam e aplicaram os procedimentos necessários", revelou.
coronavírus covid-19 boris johson enfermeiro português luís do porto
