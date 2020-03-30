 
OMS reforça que coronavírus não se transmite pela via aérea

Organização adverte que estudos que apontam para esse tipo de transmissão não refletem condições reais da tosse.
A Organização Mundial de Saúde (OMS) reforçou este sábado a ideia de que o coronavírus não se transmite pela via aérea, contrariando os resultados de alguns estudos.

A OMS advertiu, através de um comunciado, que estudos que apontam para esse tipo de transmissão foram feitos em laboratório e não refletem as condições reais da tosse.

