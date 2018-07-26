Correio da Manhã

"Pare de saltar do seu carro", avisa a polícia. Novo e perigoso desafio da internet corre mundo

Nome do desafio remete para o vídeo da canção de Drake "In My Feelings", que está ser um grande sucesso.
10:03
Um novo desafio na internet, que envolve o rapper canadiano Drake, está a correr as redes sociais e já existem muitos vídeos particularmente no Instagram de vários exemplos daquilo que é o "In My Feelings Challenge". 

O nome do desafio remete para o tema de Drake "In My Feelings" que tem vindo a ser um grande sucesso.

Tudo começou quando o comediante norte-americano TheShiggShow partilhou um vídeo no Facebook a dançar o tema de Drake, numa estrada, com vários carros a passarem atrás de si enquanto era filmado. 

O momento tornou-se viral e fez com que muitas pessoas, incluindo celebridades, fizessem o mesmo e participassem no desafio, cujo objetivo também pode passar por gravar um vídeo num veículo em movimento.

O ator Will Smith também fez questão de participar, escolhendo uma ponte de Budapeste, na Hungria, como local de gravação. 



A atriz Shay Mitchell, da série "Pretty Little Liars", também optou por alinhar no desafio.


Mas nem tudo correu bem. Houve quem não conseguisse completar o desafio com sucesso. 



#InMyFeelingsChallengeFail When will ya stop

Uma publicação partilhada por Luz (@yourguilty_pleasurex3) a



Por causa deste desafio, as autoridades já alertaram para os perigos que podem ser fatais. "Aviso urgente: pare de saltar do seu carro", escreveu a organização responsável pela investigação de acidentes nos Estados Unidos. A polícia de Massachusetts explicou que este é um desafio "muito perigoso".

No Dubai há mesmo uma punição com pontos negativos na licença de condução e apreensão do veículo durante 60 dias para quem for apanhado a participar no desafio de uma forma "perigosa".

