"Pare de saltar do seu carro", avisa a polícia. Novo e perigoso desafio da internet corre mundo

Last day in Budapest. I woke up #InMyFeelings I’ma Keep It ... I was TERRIFIED up there. That’s why my dance moves is all STIFF! Haha #InMyFeelingsChallenge #DoTheShiggy . Be smart, don’t attempt doing this under any circumstances. . : @jas @aidan @aaronjonferguson
@kingbach and I figured our first dance video went pretty well, so we stepped it up a notch (dancing next to a moving car) and hit the #InMyFeelings challenge...how did we do? PS. I’d be lying if I said footage of us practicing to a YouTube tutorial of the dance in his bathroom didn’t exist... ?? #theshiggychallenge
He NAILED it. Shook. #inmyfeelings #inmyfeelingschallenge #inmyfeelingschallengefail #fail #drake #kikichallenge #kekechallenge #drakeinmyfeelings #kekedoyouloveme #memes
#InMyFeelingsChallengeFail When will ya stop
