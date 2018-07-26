"Pare de saltar do seu carro", avisa a polícia. Novo e perigoso desafio da internet corre mundo

Nome do desafio remete para o vídeo da canção de Drake "In My Feelings", que está ser um grande sucesso.

Um novo desafio na internet, que envolve o rapper canadiano Drake, está a correr as redes sociais e já existem muitos vídeos particularmente no Instagram de vários exemplos daquilo que é o "In My Feelings Challenge".O nome do desafio remete para o tema de Drake "In My Feelings" que tem vindo a ser um grande sucesso.Tudo começou quando o comediante norte-americano TheShiggShow partilhou um vídeo no Facebook a dançar o tema de Drake, numa estrada, com vários carros a passarem atrás de si enquanto era filmado.O momento tornou-se viral e fez com que muitas pessoas, incluindo celebridades, fizessem o mesmo e participassem no desafio, cujo objetivo também pode passar por gravar um vídeo num veículo em movimento.O ator Will Smith também fez questão de participar, escolhendo uma ponte de Budapeste, na Hungria, como local de gravação.A atriz Shay Mitchell, da série "Pretty Little Liars", também optou por alinhar no desafio.Mas nem tudo correu bem. Houve quem não conseguisse completar o desafio com sucesso.Por causa deste desafio, as autoridades já alertaram para os perigos que podem ser fatais. "Aviso urgente: pare de saltar do seu carro", escreveu a organização responsável pela investigação de acidentes nos Estados Unidos. A polícia de Massachusetts explicou que este é um desafio "muito perigoso".No Dubai há mesmo uma punição com pontos negativos na licença de condução e apreensão do veículo durante 60 dias para quem for apanhado a participar no desafio de uma forma "perigosa".