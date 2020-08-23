"Parece um cemitério": Melania Trump renova jardim da Casa Branca e acaba ridicularizada

A primeira-dama dos EUA, Melania Trump, revelou há uns meses que iria remodelar o jardim da Casa Branca, conhecido por Jardim das Rosas, durante a pandemia.





As flores, algumas das quais plantadas por Jackie Kennedy nos anos 60, e cerejeiras icónicas que costumavam adornar o jardim foram substituídas por cimento e arbustos.



Excited to honor history & celebrate the future in our beautiful @WhiteHouse Rose Garden this evening. Thank you to all who helped renew this iconic & truly gorgeous space. pic.twitter.com/ggiqLkdGbw — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 22, 2020

Este sábado, Melania Trump, decidiu revelar o resultado e anunciou: "Estou entusiasmada por homenagear a história e celebrar o futuro no nosso lindo Jardim das Rosas esta noite. Obrigada a todos que ajudaram a renovar este espaço icónico e verdadeiramente lindo".As imagens do resultado foram partilhadas no Twitter da mulher de Donald Trump e, em vez de elogios, Melania recebeu uma chuva de comentários negativos.Os esforços de Melania estão agora a ser ridicularizados nas redes sociais onde comparam o renovado jardim a um cemitério e a primeira-dama a uma "bruxa deprimente".







Before and after photographs of newly renovated White House Rose Garden:

courtesy #Getty and @marycjordan pic.twitter.com/w6bzoNHMjC — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) August 22, 2020







Michelle Obama planted a kitchen garden.



Melania Trump constructed a cemetery. pic.twitter.com/XJOtQICTyA — Travis Akers (@travisakers) August 23, 2020







If @FLOTUS was shooting for a Cemetery look in the Rose Garden, she nailed it. #RoseGardenMassacre pic.twitter.com/DNkPIMxYRH — Mike (@ItalianTexans) August 23, 2020



