"Parece um cemitério": Melania Trump renova jardim da Casa Branca e acaba ridicularizada

Primeira-dama dos EUA decidiu retirar todas as flores e elementos característicos do espaço.
Correio da Manhã 11:52
Jardim das Rosas na Casa Branca renovado por Melania Trump
Jardim das Rosas na Casa Branca renovado por Melania Trump
Jardim das Rosas na Casa Branca renovado por Melania Trump
Jardim das Rosas na Casa Branca renovado por Melania Trump
Jardim das Rosas na Casa Branca renovado por Melania Trump
Jardim das Rosas na Casa Branca renovado por Melania Trump
Jardim das Rosas na Casa Branca renovado por Melania Trump
Jardim das Rosas na Casa Branca renovado por Melania Trump
Jardim das Rosas na Casa Branca renovado por Melania Trump
Jardim das Rosas na Casa Branca renovado por Melania Trump
Jardim das Rosas na Casa Branca renovado por Melania Trump
Jardim das Rosas na Casa Branca renovado por Melania Trump

A primeira-dama dos EUA, Melania Trump, revelou há uns meses que iria remodelar o jardim da Casa Branca, conhecido por Jardim das Rosas, durante a pandemia. 

Este sábado, Melania Trump, decidiu revelar o resultado e anunciou: "Estou entusiasmada por homenagear a história e celebrar o futuro no nosso lindo Jardim das Rosas esta noite. Obrigada a todos que ajudaram a renovar este espaço icónico e verdadeiramente lindo".

As imagens do resultado foram partilhadas no Twitter da mulher de Donald Trump e, em vez de elogios, Melania recebeu uma chuva de comentários negativos. 

As flores, algumas das quais plantadas por Jackie Kennedy nos anos 60, e cerejeiras icónicas que costumavam adornar o jardim foram substituídas por cimento e arbustos.

Os esforços de Melania estão agora a ser ridicularizados nas redes sociais onde comparam o renovado jardim a um cemitério e a primeira-dama a uma "bruxa deprimente". 








