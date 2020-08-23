"Parece um cemitério": Melania Trump renova jardim da Casa Branca e acaba ridicularizada

Edição Portugal | África
- Exclusivos
- Cm ao Minuto
- Portugal
- Sociedade
- Desporto
- Política
- Economia
- Opinião
- Mundo
- Insólitos
- Cultura
- Tv Media
- Tecnologia
- Famosos
- Boa Vida
- Multimédia
- Mais CM
- Lisbon Cool
- CMTV
- C Studio
- Publicidade
A primeira-dama dos EUA, Melania Trump, revelou há uns meses que iria remodelar o jardim da Casa Branca, conhecido por Jardim das Rosas, durante a pandemia.
Excited to honor history & celebrate the future in our beautiful @WhiteHouse Rose Garden this evening. Thank you to all who helped renew this iconic & truly gorgeous space. pic.twitter.com/ggiqLkdGbw— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 22, 2020
Before and after photographs of newly renovated White House Rose Garden:— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) August 22, 2020
courtesy #Getty and @marycjordan pic.twitter.com/w6bzoNHMjC
Michelle Obama planted a kitchen garden.— Travis Akers (@travisakers) August 23, 2020
Melania Trump constructed a cemetery. pic.twitter.com/XJOtQICTyA
If @FLOTUS was shooting for a Cemetery look in the Rose Garden, she nailed it. #RoseGardenMassacre pic.twitter.com/DNkPIMxYRH— Mike (@ItalianTexans) August 23, 2020
Who looks at all of this beauty and decides to murder it? Melania Trump is a depressing witch. pic.twitter.com/KW7NQ5lcxK— Jason Overstreet (@JasonOverstreet) August 23, 2020