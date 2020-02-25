 
Edição Portugal | África
Barra Cofina

Correio da Manhã

Mundo
6

Passaporte britânico pós-Brexit é feito na Polónia

Documento é desenhado em França. Detalhes pessoais dos britânicos serão colocados apenas no Reino Unido.
Correio da Manhã 08:58
A ministra do Interior britânica, Priti Patel, apresentou este sábado os novos passaportes britânicos pós-Brexit. Estes documentos serão emitidos em março e voltam a ser azuis, tal como antes de fazerem parte da União Europeia, em 1988.

O passaporte é desenhado pela empresa franco-holandesa Gemalt, fabricado na Polónia mas os dados dos britânicos só serão inseridos no Reino Unido.

"O passaporte britânico está mais uma vez entrelaçado com a identidade nacional" do Reino Unido, afirma Patel na apresentação do passaporte. 

Os que não se pouparam a críticas foram os adversários do Brexit: "Eu até gosto do novo passaporte britânico desenhado em França e impresso na Polónia. É claro que o anterior - que permitia que os britânicos pudessem trabalhar, estudar e reformar-se livremente no seu continente - era provavelmente mais útiul. Mas é bonito. O azul e o dourado vão bem juntos", afirmou o ex-eurodeputado trabalhista Seb Dance.


polónia reino unido união europeia priti patel brexit seb dance questões sociais política
Polónia Reino Unido União Europeia Priti Patel Brexit Seb Dance questões sociais política
Ver comentários
Newsletter Diária Resumo das principais notícias do dia, de Portugal e do Mundo. (Enviada diariamente, às 9h e às 18h)