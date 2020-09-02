 
Pedófilo que simulou a morte para fugir a julgamento apanhado a tomar pequeno-almoço em supermercado

Paul Bairstow deixou várias cartas de suicídio escritas à mão.
Correio da Manhã 15:53
Um abusador de crianças no Reino Unido que tinha simulado o seu suicídio para escapar ao julgamento foi apanhado a tomar o pequeno-almoço num supermercado Tesco.

No dia do julgamento, Paul Bairstow deixou várias cartas de suicídio escritas à mão. As cartas foram enviadas a várias pessoas, inclusive os seus advogados.

Depois de uma operação de larga escala ter sido realizada pelas autoridades, o homem foi apanhado num supermercado a tomar o pequeno almoço.




Paul Bairstow, de 56 anos, foi detido há cerca de três semanas e mantido em custódia enquanto aguardava julgamento por abuso sexual de uma menina de sete anos.

O homem foi agora condenado a seis anos de prisão pelo juiz que o considerou um 'cobarde'.
