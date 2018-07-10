Personalidades internacionais celebram sucesso de resgate de jovens na Tailândia

On behalf of the United States, congratulations to the Thai Navy SEALs and all on the successful rescue of the 12 boys and their coach from the treacherous cave in Thailand. Such a beautiful moment - all freed, great job!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 10 de julho de 2018
Was für eine wunderbare Nachricht aus #Thailand! So vieles zu bewundern: der Durchhaltewille der tapferen Jungs und ihres Trainers, das Können und die Entschlossenheit der Retter.— Steffen Seibert (@RegSprecher) 10 de julho de 2018
Delighted to see the successful rescue of those trapped in the caves in Thailand. The world was watching and will be saluting the bravery of all those involved.— Theresa May (@theresa_may) 10 de julho de 2018
¡Ya están todos los niños y su entrenador sanos y salvos! Todos hemos estado pendientes, minuto a minuto, de su rescate en #ChiangRai Enhorabuena a sus familias y a todos los que han colaborado en este increíble rescate #ThaiCaveRescue #ThaiRescueMission @MFAThai— Casa de S.M. el Rey (@CasaReal) 10 de julho de 2018
Today, hope, compassion, and courage has won. Warmest wishes for a speedy recovery to all of you brave boys from your friends in Iceland. #ThaiCaveRescue— Katrín Jakobsdóttir (@katrinjak) 10 de julho de 2018
