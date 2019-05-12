 
Avião aterra de 'nariz' após falha no trem. Veja as imagens arrepiantes

Acidente ocorreu porque o trem de aterragem não se terá estendido.
10:30
Piloto obrigado a fazer aterragem de emergência com o 'nariz' do avião
Um avião Embraer ERJ-190 da companhia aérea Myanmar National Airlines foi obrigado a aterrar de emergência no Aeroporto Internacional de Mandalay e teve mesmo de fazer a abordagem ao solo com o "nariz" da aeronave.

A bordo do avião estavam 82 passageiros e 7 tripulantes. O acidente ocorreu porque o trem de aterragem não se terá estendido.

Ninguém ficou ferido na sequência da aterragem arriscada do voo UB103 que tinha partido da cidade de Yangon em Myanmar.


embraer embraer erj-190 myanmar national airlines aeroporto internacional de mandalay yangon ub103 myanmar transportes aviação
