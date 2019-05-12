Avião aterra de 'nariz' após falha no trem. Veja as imagens arrepiantes

An Embraer 190 (XY-AGQ) Myanmar National Airlines, flight #UB103 from Yangon to Mandalay, landed with its nose gear retracted at MDL airport today, May 12th. No injuries reported. Video: Swee Ty (via Arkar Phyo). @jonostrower @JacdecNew @AviationSafety @SpaethFlies @AirlineFlyer pic.twitter.com/bO3cj1947L