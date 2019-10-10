 
Prémio Nobel da Literatura de 2018 vai para polaca Olga Tokarczuk. Austríaco Peter Handke conquista o de 2019

Anúncio é feito depois de um ano de suspensão devido a um escândalo de abuso sexual e crimes financeiros.
Correio da Manhã e Lusa 12:03
O Prémio Nobel da Literatura 2018 foi esta quinta-feira atribuído à escritora polaca Olga Tokarczuk. O austríaco Peter Handke conquistou o deste ano.

Os vencedores do Prémio Nobel da Literatura referentes a 2018 e 2019 foram anunciados em Estocolmo, depois de um ano de suspensão devido a um escândalo de abuso sexual e crimes financeiros, que abalou a Academia Sueca.


Um total de 116 escritores - dos quais 15 mulheres - já foram distinguidos com o Prémio Nobel da Literatura, atribuído desde 1901.

Apenas um autor de língua portuguesa foi premiado: o português José Saramago, em 1998.

Na lista dos prémios mais cobiçados do Mundo, o Nobel da Literatura, atualmente no valor de nove milhões de coroas suecas (cerca de 827 mil euros), é atribuído ao escritor que, nas palavras do testamento de Alfred Nobel, produza, "no campo da literatura, o trabalho mais notável numa direção ideal".

Em atualização
