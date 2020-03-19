 
Edição Portugal | África
Barra Cofina

Correio da Manhã

Mundo
2

Principal negociador da UE para o Brexit testou positivo para o novo coronavírus

Michel Barnier, político francês responsável pelas negociações com o Reino Unido para a saída da União Europeia, anuciou que testou positivo para o novo coronavírus.
SÁBADO 11:00
Michel Barnier
Michel Barnier
O principal negociador da União Europeia para o Brexit, Michel Barnier, anunciou esta quinta-feira que testou positivo para o novo coronavírus.

"Queria informar-vos que testei positivo para a Covid-19. Estou bem e de bom humor. Seguirei as medidas necessárias. Para todos os já afetados, e para todos os que estão atualmente em isolamento, vamos ultrapassar isto juntos", escreveu no Twitter.

brexit ue união europeia michel barnier coronavírus
Brexit UE União Europeia Michel Barnier coronavírus
Ver comentários
Newsletter Diária Resumo das principais notícias do dia, de Portugal e do Mundo. (Enviada diariamente, às 9h e às 18h)