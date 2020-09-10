 
Reino Unido impõe quarentena a viajantes vindos de Portugal

O Reino Unido colocou Portugal de volta na lista de países não seguros e que obrigam a que os viajantes cumpram uma quarentena de 14 dias.
Jornal de Negócios 17:11

O Reino Unido retirou Portugal da lista de países seguros quanto à covid-19 e passa a exigir uma quarentena de 14 dias aos passageiros vindos de Portugal continental.

A decisão surge em função do aumento de casos registados em Portugal e não se aplica à Madeira e Açores.

Desta forma, Inglaterra e Irlanda do Norte seguem a decisão tomada na semana passada pela Escócia e País de Gales.
reino unido quarentena viajantes portugal
