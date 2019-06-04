Sacos de boxe espalhados pelas ruas de Nova Iorque para 'descarregar' o stress

Um estúdio norte-americano decidiu espalhar pelas ruas de Nova Iorque sacos de boxe, para que todos possam exteriorizar o stress do dia a dia.Com o nome "dont take this the wrong way" - em português "não interpretes de maneira errada" - a iniciativa pretende "oferecer às pessoas uma alternativa para emoções de forma a desenvolverem uma maneira mais saudável de lidarem com problemas pessoais e coletivos em ambiente público".