4

Sacos de boxe espalhados pelas ruas de Nova Iorque para 'descarregar' o stress

Iniciativa pretende que todos aprendam a lidar com problemas pessoais e coletivos em ambiente público.
18:15
'Dont take this the wrong way', em português 'não interpretes de maneira errada'
Um estúdio norte-americano decidiu espalhar pelas ruas de Nova Iorque sacos de boxe, para que todos possam exteriorizar o stress do dia a dia.

Com o nome "dont take this the wrong way" - em português "não interpretes de maneira errada" - a iniciativa pretende "oferecer às pessoas uma alternativa para emoções de forma a desenvolverem uma maneira mais saudável de lidarem com problemas pessoais e coletivos em ambiente público".

nova iorque instagram economia negócios e finanças stress relações humanas
