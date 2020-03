Situação agrava-se em Espanha: 1500 infetados em 24 horas. Há mais de 5700 pessoas com coronavírus

Outbreak in Spain now clearly on steeper trajectory than Italy:

-It took Italy one week to go from 1000 to 5000 cases

-Spain just did it in 4 days

-Spain's "doubling time" for number of cases since March 1 is now less than 2 days

-At that rate, >10k cum. cases by end of weekend pic.twitter.com/zSyrAhWMzz