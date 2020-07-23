Sobrevivente a erupção de vulcão mostra corpo queimado

Edição Portugal | África
Depois de ficar com 70% do corpo queimado, Stephanie Browitt mostrou nas redes sociais os ferimentos que ainda tem no corpo. Stephanie foi uma das sobreviventes da erupção vulcânica do White Island, na nova Zelândia, em Dezembro do ano passado.
A mulher de 23 anos estava de férias com o pai e a irmã, vindos de um cruzeiro da Austrália, quando o vulcão entrou em erupção e vitimou 21 pessoas, incluindo a sua família. Stephanie ficou gravemente ferida com 70% do corpo queimado. Já passou por várias cirurgias e no Instagram explica todo o processo desde os excertos que foram feitos na pele até ao momento que conseguiu começar a andar mostrando uma fotografia das pernas queimadas que por terem sido muito afetadas foram a última parte a recuperar.
Stephanie espera através da sua história motivar outras pessoas a superar-se. Mas realça que apesar de toda a dor física a perda da família foi o maior sofrimento.
Ver esta publicação no Instagram
In February I was still having skin grafts/surgeries done in hospital. One of the last places to receive skin were my legs because I didn’t have any spots left for them to take from, so they had to wait for my donor spots to heal so they could take more again. My legs needed multiple surgeries before they were fully covered, so I’d be up and walking (sort of) and then I’d need another surgery and I’d be set back all over again. It was really upsetting. I had another surgery on my legs and they took some skin from my thighs and behind my knee cap. Let me tell you, the donor sites are the most painful things I’ve ever experienced. One of my favourite burns nurses told me after I woke up, “You’ll be walking in 2 days.” Me being in so much pain angrily said, “Nope.” She goes, “yeah you will,” and walks off. 2 days later and it’s time for the much dreaded Physio. I have 2 of them helping me lean on my side and slowly stand up using a walker. That takes about 15 minutes, I’m already in tears from the pain and just wanting to be done. Then they want me to take some steps... because skin was taken from behind my knee I couldn’t bend my leg. I had slowly taken a few steps and then the burns nurse comes into my room and says, “I told you you’d be walking!” My pain turns to frustration. “No. I don’t want to do this! I just want to disappear! I wish I could just hide somewhere ahh!” All the while I’ve bolted from my room out into halls to get away from everyone and she shouts, “Just remember you have to walk back again.” I slowly make my way back and try to hide my smile because of how I just surprised myself, still in pain. Once I’m back the nurse tells me, “I could just see the determination in your eyes as you got annoyed at me,” while holding back a cheeky laugh. Honestly when I think of this moment it makes me laugh so much, but it also taught me something. Determination doesn’t always look the same in different situations. And even if you don’t realise it, it’s always there inside of you. You can do anything as long as you don’t tell yourself the opposite. I didn’t want to do physio because it was so painful... but when they came around I never said no.