Sobrevivente a erupção de vulcão mostra corpo queimado

Depois de ficar com 70% do corpo queimado, Stephanie Browitt mostrou nas redes sociais os ferimentos que ainda tem no corpo. Stephanie foi uma das sobreviventes da erupção vulcânica do White Island, na nova Zelândia, em Dezembro do ano passado.

A mulher de 23 anos estava de férias com o pai e a irmã, vindos de um cruzeiro da Austrália, quando o vulcão entrou em erupção e vitimou 21 pessoas, incluindo a sua família. Stephanie ficou gravemente ferida com 70% do corpo queimado. Já passou por várias cirurgias e no Instagram explica todo o processo desde os excertos que foram feitos na pele até ao momento que conseguiu começar a andar mostrando uma fotografia das pernas queimadas que por terem sido muito afetadas foram a última parte a recuperar.

Stephanie espera através da sua história motivar outras pessoas a superar-se. Mas realça que apesar de toda a dor física a perda da família foi o maior sofrimento.



